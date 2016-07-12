July 12 Ahold :

* Announces details of the 1 billion euros ($1.11 billion) capital repayment and reverse stock split

* The capital repayment and reverse stock split are expected to take place after close of New York stock exchange trading hours on July 15, 2016

* For shareholders holding shares through Euroclear Nederland, the ex-date on Euronext Amsterdam will be July 18, 2016

* For holders of American Depositary Receipts (ADRS) the ex-date will be July 15, 2016

* To expect merger to complete before end of July, subject to regulatory clearance of the merger by the United States Federal Trade Commission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9024 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)