July 11 United Continental Holdings Inc

* Now expects q2 2016 consolidated passenger unit revenue to decline 6.50 to 6.75 percent compared to q2 of 2015

* United reports june 2016 operational performance

* June consolidated capacity (available seat miles) increased 0.5 percent versus june 2015

* June 2016 consolidated traffic (revenue passenger miles) increased 1.4 percent

* June consolidated load factor 87.1%

* Sees q2 estimated average price per gallon of fuel, including all cash-settled hedges of $1.44