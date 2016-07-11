Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Monday:
* Xerox is said in talks to merge copy business with RR Donnelly - CNBC citing a report
* CH2M approaches Atkins over potential $4 bln merger -the Times
Jan 30 CSX Corp is in early discussions with an activist investor over changes to its board and installing turnaround expert Hunter Harrison as the U.S. rail operator's CEO, according to a person familiar with the matter.