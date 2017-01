July 11 Alere Inc :

* Alere to initiate voluntary withdrawal of the alere INratio and INratio2 PT/INR monitoring system

* Alere is working with FDA to determine most appropriate timing for product discontinuation

* Alere has recently determined to voluntarily remove inratio system from market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)