BRIEF-Mallinckrodt completes sale of its Nuclear Imaging Business to IBA Molecular
* Mallinckrodt completes sale of its nuclear imaging business to IBA Molecular for approximately $690 million
July 12 Shire Plc :
* FDA approves Shire's Xiidra
* Shire expects to launch Xiidra in United States in Q3 of 2016
* Xiidra is a prescription eye drop solution used to treat signs and symptoms of dry eye disease
* Canopy Growth and Mettrum announce respective shareholder approvals of the plan of arrangement
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S