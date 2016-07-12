(Corrects headline to add dropped word 'says')
July 11 Moody's:
* Brexit to have negligible credit impact on GCC sovereigns
* Unlikely that a loss in value of some existing GCC
investment in uk will materially weaken GCC governments' net
asset position
* UK investment in the GCC is unlikely to slow
* Overall GCC investments generally sticky because of the
sovereign wealth funds' relatively long investment horizon
* Banking sector retrenchment presents moderate risks, with
UAE and Qatar vulnerable in the event of a retrenchment of UK
banks from the region
