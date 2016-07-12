(Corrects headline to add dropped word 'says')

July 11 Moody's:

* Brexit to have negligible credit impact on GCC sovereigns

* Unlikely that a loss in value of some existing GCC investment in uk will materially weaken GCC governments' net asset position

* UK investment in the GCC is unlikely to slow

* Overall GCC investments generally sticky because of the sovereign wealth funds' relatively long investment horizon

* Banking sector retrenchment presents moderate risks, with UAE and Qatar vulnerable in the event of a retrenchment of UK banks from the region