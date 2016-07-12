July 12 Adval Tech Holding AG :

* Sells its molds segment and advances its focusing strategy in components segment

* Price of acquisition is 133 million Swiss francs ($135.33 million) on a debt and cash free basis

* Will use proceeds primarily to reduce debt

* Sale is expected to be completed during Q3 of 2016