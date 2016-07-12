Roche said to consider options for Diabetes unit- Bloomberg
Jan 31 Roche Holding AG is considering options for its diabetes-care business including a sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
July 12 Adval Tech Holding AG :
* Sells its molds segment and advances its focusing strategy in components segment
* Price of acquisition is 133 million Swiss francs ($135.33 million) on a debt and cash free basis
* Will use proceeds primarily to reduce debt
* Sale is expected to be completed during Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9828 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES, Jan 31 U.S. President Donald Trump in a meeting on Tuesday with pharmaceutical executives called on them to manufacture more of their drugs in the United States and cut prices, while vowing to speed approval of new medicines and ease regulation.