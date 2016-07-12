July 12 Com Hem:

* Q2 revenue sek 1,300 mln (1,246 in q2 2015), up 4.3 pct

* Q2 underlying EBITDA increased by 4.1 pct to sek 607 mln

* Reuters poll: Com Hem Q2 revenue was seen at 1,299 mln sek, adjusted EBITDA at 602 mln sek

* Consumer churn decreased by 0.8 p.p. compared to Q1 and was 13.1 pct in the quarter

* Repeats guidance for existing Com Hem

* Says including Boxer, CAPEX is expected to increase slightly over the current level of SEK 1.0-1.1 bln

* Says Structural decline in DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) revenue being replaced by fibre revenue leading to somewhat lower revenue growth for combined business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: