July 12 Camurus AB :

* Announces completion of Phase 2 study of CAM2029 in patients with acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors

* In present study treatment with CAM2029 resulted in therapeutic blood-levels of octreotide over four weeks

* Safety and local tolerability of CAM2029 was good and consistent with marketed reference product Sandostatin Lar

* As next step looks forward to initiation of planned Phase 3 trials by collaborator Novartis