July 12 Axis AB

* Q2 net sales increased by 9 percent during Q2 to SEK 1,763 mln

* Q2 operating profit amounted to SEK 167 mln (117), which corresponds to an operating margin of 9.5 percent (7.2)

* Says the market activity and the inflow of new projects means that axis' view on the current market growth rate remains unchanged For the original story click here: here Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)