July 12 Asos Plc

* Trading Statement for the four months ended 30 June 2016

* Retail sales up 30% (CCY: +26%)

* International retail sales 59% of total, in line with last year

* Retail gross margin down c.180bps on prior year due to sale phasing and planned price investment

* 12 million active customers at 30 June 2016 (+24% year on year)

* UK growth remains strong at +28% and we have seen further acceleration across U.S., EU and ROW segments

* Now anticipate full year sales growth at upper end of 20-25% range

* Retail gross margin guidance of up to 50bps of investment remains unchanged

* We remain confident in delivering current market pbt expectations for year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)