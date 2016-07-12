July 12 Bonava publ AB :

* Bonava and Vasakronan sells building rights in Sundbyberg through their jointly owned company Stora Ursvik KB to Ikano Bostad AB, Lindbäcks Boende AB and Hökerum Bygg AB

* The total purchase price amounts to 444 million Swedish crowns ($51.91 million), of which Bonava's share amounts to 222 million crowns

* Transaction will have a positive impact on earnings