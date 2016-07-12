Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
July 12 Orexo AB
* Q2 total net revenues MSEK 188.2 (126.5)
* Q2 earnings after tax MSEK 5.0 (-84.6).
* Says effective July 1st Zubsolv is only preferred buprenorphine/naloxone product within largest fee for service (ffs) medicaid program in U.S., state of Maryland
* Reuters poll: Orexo Q2 revenues were seen at 185 million SEK, net result 5 million SEK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr)
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: