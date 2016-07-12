July 12 Orexo AB

* Q2 total net revenues MSEK 188.2 (126.5)

* Q2 earnings after tax MSEK 5.0 (-84.6).

* Says effective July 1st Zubsolv is only preferred buprenorphine/naloxone product within largest fee for service (ffs) medicaid program in U.S., state of Maryland

* Reuters poll: Orexo Q2 revenues were seen at 185 million SEK, net result 5 million SEK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr)