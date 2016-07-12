PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 1
July 12 Premier Oil Plc
* Strong production of 61.0 kboepd, with recent record rates above 80 kboepd
* Full year production expected to be at or above upper end of earlier guidance of 65-70 kboepd
* Opex for period of $16/boe, 14 per cent below budget; weaker sterling exchange rate will reduce cost of sterling denominated opex, capex and debt
* Net debt of c. $2.6 billion at period end, flat on end q1 2016 position
* Premier has agreed terms with a preferred bidder for sale of its pakistan business.
* Catcher project remains scheduled to deliver first oil in second half of 2017
* Premier now forecasts capex to first oil at catcher of $1.3 billion and total project capex of $1.8 billion
* Total revenues for first six months of year will be in order of $390 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
LONDON, Feb 1 A sharp pick up in deal-making in the oil and gas sector in recent weeks has scope to accelerate as oil prices recover, advisory company EY said in a report.
BRUSSELS, Feb 1 The European Union clinched a preliminary deal on Wednesday to cap wholesale charges telecom operators pay each other when their customers call, send texts or surf the web abroad, paving the way for the abolition of roaming fees in June, the European Commission's digital chief said on Twitter.