July 12 Premier Oil Plc

* Strong production of 61.0 kboepd, with recent record rates above 80 kboepd

* Full year production expected to be at or above upper end of earlier guidance of 65-70 kboepd

* Opex for period of $16/boe, 14 per cent below budget; weaker sterling exchange rate will reduce cost of sterling denominated opex, capex and debt

* Net debt of c. $2.6 billion at period end, flat on end q1 2016 position

* Premier has agreed terms with a preferred bidder for sale of its pakistan business.

* Catcher project remains scheduled to deliver first oil in second half of 2017

* Premier now forecasts capex to first oil at catcher of $1.3 billion and total project capex of $1.8 billion

