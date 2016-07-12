July 12 Grafton Group Plc

* Group revenue for six months to 30 June 2016 increased by 13.3 per cent to £1.23 billion

* Like-For-Like revenue growth in UK merchanting business progressively weakened and was negative in June

* Merchanting business in Ireland delivered strong growth across branch network as economic recovery continued to drive increased demand in residential RMI market

* Referendum decision in UK to leave European Union has created uncertainty about near term outlook and prospects for economy and this is likely to weigh on demand

* Growth in Irish and Netherlands merchanting markets is expected to continue broadly in line with recent trends