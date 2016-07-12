July 12 Purecircle Ltd :

* Jordi Ferre has tendered his resignation as chief operating officer to pursue a non-conflicting business opportunity

* Ferre will remain an employee until 30 September 2016, actively engaged in business and ensuring a smooth handover of all responsibilities.

* Meanwhile, ceo is leading search for Ferre's replacement. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)