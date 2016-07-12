July 12 Aegon Nv :
* Aegon announced in Q2 divestment of its GBP 9 billion
($11.77 billion) annuity portfolio in United Kingdom through two
transactions, to Rothesay Life and Legal & General
* Confirms that disposals are proceeding as planned, with
market and underwriting risks transferred to counter parties
* In line with earlier communicated estimates this will lead
to a total capital release of GBP 500 million once both
transactions have been finalized
* Whereas absolute amount of capital release is unchanged,
relative impact on UK operations solvency II ratio in Q2 amounts
to about 20 pct combined
* In finalizing transaction agreements and as part of its
quarterly closing process, Aegon has adjusted IFRS book loss on
these transactions
* In its Q2 2016 results, Aegon will incur a post-tax book
loss of GBP 481 million (618 million euros), up from gbp 245
million (315 million euros) previously indicated
($1 = 0.7645 pounds)
