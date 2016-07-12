July 12 Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc
* Cos unit, Zone Acquisition Inc. and Zone Technologies
Inc., a privately held Nevada Corporation entered into plan of
merger
* Pursuant to agreemnet, unit will merge with Zone, with
Zone surviving as a wholly owned subsidiary of HMNY
* HMNY and Zone currently anticipate that merger
consideration will represent approximately 33 percent of issued
and outstanding HMNY common shares
* HMNY and Zone currently anticipate an equity financing of
at least $5 million and up to $10 million
