July 12 Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc

* Cos unit, Zone Acquisition Inc. and Zone Technologies Inc., a privately held Nevada Corporation entered into plan of merger

* Pursuant to agreemnet, unit will merge with Zone, with Zone surviving as a wholly owned subsidiary of HMNY

* HMNY and Zone currently anticipate that merger consideration will represent approximately 33 percent of issued and outstanding HMNY common shares

* HMNY and Zone currently anticipate an equity financing of at least $5 million and up to $10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)