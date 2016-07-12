July 12 Pferdewetten De AG :

* H1 sales increase by 12.4 pct yoy

* H1 EBIT improved by 13.6 pct to 1.355 million euros ($1.50 million)

* H1 profit after tax 1.25 million euros

* For the first time will propose payment of a dividend of 10 euro cents per share

* Expects an EBIT of between 1.5 million and 1.9 million euros for FY 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9016 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)