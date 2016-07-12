UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 12 Pferdewetten De AG :
* H1 sales increase by 12.4 pct yoy
* H1 EBIT improved by 13.6 pct to 1.355 million euros ($1.50 million)
* H1 profit after tax 1.25 million euros
* For the first time will propose payment of a dividend of 10 euro cents per share
* Expects an EBIT of between 1.5 million and 1.9 million euros for FY 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9016 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources