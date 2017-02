July 12 (Reuters) -

* Promsvyazbank PJSC to hold book building for 5 billion rouble ($78.23 million) BO-PO02 series bonds with 4 years of maturity period in second half of July

* First coupon benchmark rate is 10.95-11.20 pct per annum corresponding to yield rate of 11.25-11.51 pct per annum Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.9125 roubles) (Reported by Elena Orekhova in Moscow, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)