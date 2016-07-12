July 12 Telenor says:

* Thai subsidiary DTAC Q2 EBITDA NOK 1.4 billion vs NOK 1.5 billion at the same time last year

* During the quarter the number of subscriptions decreased by 524,000 to 24.953 million.

* Outlook for 2016: EBITDA margin of 31 pct-33 pct vs previous guidance of 27 pct-31 pct

* Maintains 2016 capex guidance of capex at around 2015 level