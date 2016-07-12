July 12 Bridgepoint Education Inc

* On July 7, 2016, received from department of justice a civil investigative demand

* Says pursuant to CID, DOJ has requested from co documents and information for fiscal years 2011-2014

* Says it is evaluating the civil investigative demand

* Ashford University was notified by U.S. department of education that off-site program review has been scheduled to begin on july 25

* CID investigating co may have misstated title iv refund revenue/overstated revenue relating to private secondary loan programs

* Off-Site program review to assess Ashford's administration of title iv programs in which it participates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: