July 12 Sage Therapeutics Inc
* Sage reports positive top-line results including
demonstration of 30-day durability from phase 2 clinical trial
of Sage-547 in severe postpartum depression
* Says expects to pursue further development of Sage-547 and
Sage-217 for PPD in a global clinical program
* Says primary endpoint achieved with statistical
significance at 60 hours maintained through 30 days
* Says 70 pct Remission Achieved At 60 Hours Of Sage-547
treatment and maintained at 30-day follow-up
* Statistically significant difference in treatment effect
began at 24 hours with an effect that was maintained at similar
magnitude
