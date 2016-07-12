July 12 Bank of America Corp

* Effective April 1, 2016, corporation changed its basis of presentation of operations by eliminating legacy assets & servicing segment

* Segment realignment resulted in net $23 billion and $1 billion increase in consumer real estate loans held on balance sheet of consumer banking and all other, respectively, as of April 1, 2016

* Revenue, credit costs, expenses related to core and non-core loans, both owned and serviced for others, realigned to appropriate business segment or all other

* To report results of operations through consumer banking, global wealth & investment management, global banking, global markets

* To report remaining operations recorded in "all other"