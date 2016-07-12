July 12 Armco Metals Holdings Inc
* Armco Metals Holdings says it has ceased all operations in
lianyungang subsidiaries
* Says it expects to fully impair all of its assets and do
not have financial resources to pay its obligations as they
become due
* Says unable at this time to estimate when delinquent
reports will be filed with securities and exchange commission
* As result of cessation of its operations, there are
possibilities that sale of subsidiaries to Jiangsu Yungang
cannot be concluded
* Says reason for ceasing all operations in Lianyungang
subsidiaries and Oto platform is due to lack of funds
