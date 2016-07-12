July 12 Armco Metals Holdings Inc

* Armco Metals Holdings says it has ceased all operations in lianyungang subsidiaries

* Says it expects to fully impair all of its assets and do not have financial resources to pay its obligations as they become due

* Says unable at this time to estimate when delinquent reports will be filed with securities and exchange commission

* As result of cessation of its operations, there are possibilities that sale of subsidiaries to Jiangsu Yungang cannot be concluded

* Says reason for ceasing all operations in Lianyungang subsidiaries and Oto platform is due to lack of funds