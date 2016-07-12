BRIEF-Olin Corp Q4 shr $0.10
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
July 12 Alimentation Couche-tard Inc
* Alimentation couche-tard announces its results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.36
* Q4 earnings per share $0.39 excluding items
* Qtrly same-store merchandise revenues up 3.2 pct in U.S., 2.2 pct in Europe and 2.2 pct in Canada
* Tard Inc - quarterly dividend increase nearly 15 pct to CA 7.75¢
* Q4 revenue $7.4 billion, up 1.5 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $8.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Announces waiver of condition in substantial issuer bid
* In connection with these improvements, expect to incur a total of about $1.0 million in severance expenses