July 12 (Reuters) -

* Announcing new subscription options for Windows 10 and Surface For Businesses

* Introducing the Surface As A Service program and additions to the Surface enterprise initiative

* Announced an expansion of Surface multi-national purchasing program with the addition of CDW, Insight, SHI and zones

* Microsoft says businesses can get enterprise-grade security, management capabilities at just $7 a seat/month through cloud solution provider channel

* Microsoft says expansion to surface enterprise initiative with 2 new partnerships with IBM, Booz Allen Hamilton to deliver industry specific solutions Source - bit.ly/29MFAq6