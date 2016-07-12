July 12 Beige Holdings Ltd :

* Announcement of firm intention by the Lion Match Company Limited

* Consideration in terms of offer is 0.03 rand per ordinary share , payable in cash, representing 12.99 mln rand in total

* Offeror currently owns 4.11 bln shares in Beige which constitutes about 90.47 pct of issued ordinary share capital of Beige

* Offer consideration is at 26.6 pct premium to 30 day VWAP of 2.37 cents of Beige shares traded on JSE up to July 11 2016

* Turnaround strategy is taking longer than expected given continued depressed economic environment

* Independent board has appointed Mazars Incorporated as independent expert, to provide a fair and reasonable opinion on terms of offer

* Beige board and management have undertaken not to solicit any offer, or initiate any discussions with any third party

* Has received irrevocable undertakings to vote in favour of scheme from 29.45 pct of Beige shareholders