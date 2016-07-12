July 12 Aoxin Tianli Group Inc :
* Aoxin Tianli Group Inc updates on flood impact
* Expect total losses associated with floods to be
approximately $1.5 million
* Its hog farms in Wuhan City and some of independently
operated black hog farms in Enshi Prefecture have suffered
different levels of damages
* All of co's hog farms in Wuhan City, independently
operated black hog farms in Enshi Prefecture incurred varying
damages during week
* Damages include livestock losses, contamination of feed
supplies, and damages to piggeries and other structures on farms
