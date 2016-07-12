UPDATE 1-China Jan factory activity expands for 6th month at modest pace-official PMI
* Jan factory PMI 51.3 (Dec 51.4), services PMI 54.6 (Dec 54.5)
July 12 Stentys SA :
* 41 pct increase in revenues in the second quarter of 2016
* Q2 revenue 2.1 million euros versus 1.5 million euros year ago
* At June 30, 2016, Stentys had a cash position of 18.3 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Jan factory PMI 51.3 (Dec 51.4), services PMI 54.6 (Dec 54.5)
* Says the co to buy ophthalmic surgical adjuvant business, which includes ingredient of Brilliant Blue G-250, from Healios KK
* Says the co sold entire 50 percent stake in bio-pharma firm UNIGEN