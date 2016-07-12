July 12 Grivalia Properties Reic :

* Announces conclusion of acquisition of 20% of joint ownership in 1 premise located in Kronos Business Center in Marousi

* Acquisition of premise is due to expiration of financial lease

* Residual value paid on date of signing of transfer contract amounts to 85,000 euros ($94,248.00)