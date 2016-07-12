BRIEF-Prestige Brands Holdings says entered amendment to term loan agreement - Sec filing
* On Jan 26, co and unit prestige brands, inc entered amendment to term loan credit agreement - Sec filing
July 12 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :
* Expects revenues for Q2 of 2016 to be $4.9 - $5.0 billion
* Sees non-GAAP EPS for second quarter is now expected to be $1.19 - $1.22
* Says previously issued Q2 guidance of revenue of $4.8 - $4.9 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $1.16 - $1.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Standing Rock Tribe says will take legal action (Adds additional details, statement from Standing Rock, byline)
SANTIAGO, Feb 1 Workers at BHP Billiton's Chilean mine Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, have voted to reject a company wage offer and go on strike, the union said in the early hours of Wednesday.