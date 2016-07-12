July 12 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* Expects revenues for Q2 of 2016 to be $4.9 - $5.0 billion

* Sees non-GAAP EPS for second quarter is now expected to be $1.19 - $1.22

* Says previously issued Q2 guidance of revenue of $4.8 - $4.9 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $1.16 - $1.20