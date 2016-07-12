July 12 Ramco-gershenson Properties Trust

* Ramco-Gershenson properties trust agrees to sell $75 million of senior unsecured notes due in 2028

* Gershenson properties trust - notes have a 12-year term and are priced at a fixed interest rate of 3.64%

* Gershenson properties-proceeds are expected to be used to pay off all maturing debt through 2017, including mortgage on river city marketplace Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )