BRIEF-Prestige Brands Holdings says entered amendment to term loan agreement - Sec filing
* On Jan 26, co and unit prestige brands, inc entered amendment to term loan credit agreement - Sec filing
July 12 Axsome Therapeutics :
* Non-Cash $1.65 million premium associated with convertible notes, should have been recorded directly to additional paid in capital
* Correction of reporting error to have no impact on cash, total assets, stockholders' equity, loss from operations, cash flows
* Due to reporting error, previously reported interest, other income (expense) net loss for year ended Dec 31, 2015 were understated
* Will file amendment to annual report on form 10-k for year ended dec 31, 2015 restating financial statements for year ended dec 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Standing Rock Tribe says will take legal action (Adds additional details, statement from Standing Rock, byline)
SANTIAGO, Feb 1 Workers at BHP Billiton's Chilean mine Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, have voted to reject a company wage offer and go on strike, the union said in the early hours of Wednesday.