July 12 Axsome Therapeutics :

* Non-Cash $1.65 million premium associated with convertible notes, should have been recorded directly to additional paid in capital

* Correction of reporting error to have no impact on cash, total assets, stockholders' equity, loss from operations, cash flows

* Due to reporting error, previously reported interest, other income (expense) net loss for year ended Dec 31, 2015 were understated

* Will file amendment to annual report on form 10-k for year ended dec 31, 2015 restating financial statements for year ended dec 31, 2015