July 12 Valero Energy Corp :
* Valero acquires 100 percent ownership of Parkway Pipeline
* Valero funded acquisition with cash
* Bought remaining 50 percent membership interest in Parkway
Pipeline Llc from a wholly owned subsidiary of Kinder Morgan
* Parkway pipeline separately executed a connection
agreement with colonial pipeline co.
* Parkway pipeline will construct, own, and operate a new
lateral segment to connect pipeline to colonial pipeline system
near Collins
* Valero energy partners lp has a right of first offer to
acquire valero's initial 50 percent interest in parkway pipeline
