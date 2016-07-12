July 12 Valero Energy Corp :

* Valero acquires 100 percent ownership of Parkway Pipeline

* Valero funded acquisition with cash

* Bought remaining 50 percent membership interest in Parkway Pipeline Llc from a wholly owned subsidiary of Kinder Morgan

* Parkway pipeline separately executed a connection agreement with colonial pipeline co.

* Parkway pipeline will construct, own, and operate a new lateral segment to connect pipeline to colonial pipeline system near Collins

* Valero energy partners lp has a right of first offer to acquire valero's initial 50 percent interest in parkway pipeline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)