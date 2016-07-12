BRIEF-Arconic reports Q4 loss per share $2.88
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.12 from continuing operations excluding items
July 12 (Reuters) -
* Tesla plans to "redouble efforts to educate customers" on how the autopilot feature works - WSJ
* Tesla has no plans to disable autopilot feature in its cars - WSJ Source text - (on.wsj.com/29NaJtA) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24 from continuing operations
Jan 31 Discovery Communication Inc's UK unit on Tuesday said it had reached a new carriage deal with Sky Plc, ending an impasse over pricing that had risked a blackout of all Discovery channels from Sky's platform.