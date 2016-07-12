July 12 Amper SA :

* Says that on Monday its board authorized to sign financing agreement of up to 4 million euros ($4.4 million), convertible into shares at a conversion price of 0.07 euro per share

* Financing agreement to be signed with Auriga Global Investors Sociedad de Valores SA, Alternative Financing Estructuracion y Originacion SL or any company of the group

