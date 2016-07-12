Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 12 Amper SA :
* Says that on Monday its board authorized to sign financing agreement of up to 4 million euros ($4.4 million), convertible into shares at a conversion price of 0.07 euro per share
* Financing agreement to be signed with Auriga Global Investors Sociedad de Valores SA, Alternative Financing Estructuracion y Originacion SL or any company of the group
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9022 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)