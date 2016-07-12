July 12 Kingfisher Plc :

* Share repurchase programme

* Aggregate purchase price of all shares acquired under programme will be no greater than 25 mln stg

* Begun a discretionary programme to purchase shares for cancellation, during period commencing on July 13 2016 and ends no later than July 29

* All shares acquired under programme will be no more than 159,090,909 shares