July 12 Warren Resources Inc:
* On July 11, company, units entered into an amended and
restated restructuring support agreement - SEC filing
* If confirmed, reorganization to result in first-lien
credit lenders getting 79.01% of post-restructuring common
equity interests
* Reorganization to result in lenders under second-lien
credit facility getting 7.55% of post restructuring common
equity interests
* Reorganization to result in holders of unsecured notes,
unsecured claim holder, getting pro rata share of 13.45% of
post-restructuring equity
* Under amended RSA, lenders under first-lien credit
agreement will become lenders under new $130 million first-lien
credit facility
* Under amendment, reorganized company to issue to
second-lien credit lenders 5-year warrants to buy up to 5% of
post-restructuring equity
* Amended and restated RSA includes an agreed timeline for
Chapter 11 cases
* If timeline for Chapter 11 cases is met, company would
confirm Chapter 11 plan and emerge from bankruptcy by September
30, 2016
Source text - bit.ly/29F9VIv
Further company coverage: