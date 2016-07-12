July 12 Macerich Co :

* On July 6, entered into a second amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing

* Amended credit agreement provides for a $1.5 billion revolving loan facility that matures on July 6, 2020

* Amended credit agreement provides for revolving loan facility with an option to extend maturity until July 6, 2021

* Has ability from time to time to increase size of facility by up to an additional $500 million

* Amended credit agreement also provides for a sublimit of $50 million for swing line advances Source text: bit.ly/29uiAxW Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)