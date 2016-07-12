July 12 Enphase Energy Inc :
* On July 8, co entered into a loan and security agreement
with Tennenbaum Special Situations Fund IX, LLC among others -
SEC filing
* According to agreement, lenders provided a $25.0 million
secured term loan to company with a maturity date of July 1,
2020
* On July 8, 2016 company also entered into an amendment to
its amended and restated credit agreement
* Amendment to increase amount of undrawn availability from
$5.0 million to $12.5 million
