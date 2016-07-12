BRIEF-Prestige Brands Holdings says entered amendment to term loan agreement - Sec filing
* On Jan 26, co and unit prestige brands, inc entered amendment to term loan credit agreement - Sec filing
July 12 St Jude Medical:
* Abbott labs, st. Jude medical each received request for additional information from u.s. Ftc relating to abbott's potential acquisition of st. Jude medical
* Effect of requests, which were issued under hart-scott rodino antitrust improvements act, is to extend waiting period imposed by Hart-Scott-Rodino act Source text (bit.ly/29wyp2B) Further company coverage: [STJ.N ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Standing Rock Tribe says will take legal action (Adds additional details, statement from Standing Rock, byline)
SANTIAGO, Feb 1 Workers at BHP Billiton's Chilean mine Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, have voted to reject a company wage offer and go on strike, the union said in the early hours of Wednesday.