July 12 St Jude Medical:

* Abbott labs, st. Jude medical each received request for additional information from u.s. Ftc relating to abbott's potential acquisition of st. Jude medical

* Effect of requests, which were issued under hart-scott rodino antitrust improvements act, is to extend waiting period imposed by Hart-Scott-Rodino act