July 12 Juno Therapeutics Inc :

* Juno Therapeutics to resume JCAR015 phase II rocket trial

* Rocket trial will continue enrollment using JCAR015 with cyclophosphamide pre-conditioning only

* U.S. FDA has removed clinical hold on phase II clinical trial of JCAR015 in adult patients with relapsed or refractory B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia