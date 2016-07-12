BRIEF-Prestige Brands Holdings says entered amendment to term loan agreement - Sec filing
* On Jan 26, co and unit prestige brands, inc entered amendment to term loan credit agreement - Sec filing
July 12 Polycom Inc
* Elliott Management dissolves stake in polycom inc as of july 8 versus previous stake holding of 6.6 percent as of april 15 - sec filing - Sec filing Source text : bit.ly/29Pk97v Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* On Jan 26, co and unit prestige brands, inc entered amendment to term loan credit agreement - Sec filing
* Standing Rock Tribe says will take legal action (Adds additional details, statement from Standing Rock, byline)
SANTIAGO, Feb 1 Workers at BHP Billiton's Chilean mine Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, have voted to reject a company wage offer and go on strike, the union said in the early hours of Wednesday.