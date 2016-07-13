BRIEF-Jordan Dubai Islamic Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 5.7 million dinars versus 3.3 million dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2kPOWEu) Further company coverage:
July 13 Moody's On Kenya
* moody's: kenya's strong growth and improving governance to help fuel corporate investment and expansion
* Buoyant economic growth,stable business environment,growing middle class demand will drive expansion,investment in non-financial companies
* Young population,growing middle class will contribute to growth in agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, retail,transport
* Currently stable political, legal environment make it an attractive east african hub, which is credit positive for kenyan corporates
* Expect kenya to have robust economic growth in the next year to 18 months
* Will increasingly become the destination of choice for corporates wanting a presence in east africa
* Kenyan gdp growth will reach 5.7% in 2016 before rising to around 5.9% in 2017
* Public and private property,infrastructure development will benefit construction, engineering services,building materials companies
* Potential for political instability around the 2017 general elections poses the main risk to corporate growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* FY net profit 5.7 million dinars versus 3.3 million dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2kPOWEu) Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc, whose $34 billion deal for Humana Inc was blocked in court last week, on Tuesday reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings but said its individual Obamacare business held results back.
* Signs an agreement with Andrzej Wuczynski, Tomasz Wuczynski, Michal Wuczynski, Malgorzata Wuczynska and Petrofox Sp. z o.o.(Petrofox)