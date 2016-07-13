UPDATE 3-Pfizer's profit misses as vaccine sales lag, costs rise
* Shares slip 1 pct premarket (Adds detail, analyst comments)
July 13 Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd
* Painted pony announces interim firm transportation
* Secured sufficient interim firm transportation to mitigate impact by potential delays in completion of high pine expansion project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Shares slip 1 pct premarket (Adds detail, analyst comments)
* Lannett Company Inc - Cody Laboratories, a wholly owned subsidiary of company, would be launching a $50 million expansion to its facilities - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Utmd reports audited financial performance for fourth quarter and year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: