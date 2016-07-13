Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 13 Nokia Corp :
* Nokia and Samsung expand their intellectual property cross license
* Nokia and Samsung have agreed terms to expand their patent cross license agreement
* Agreement is in addition to outcome of arbitration between two companies that was announced on Feb. 1, 2016
* Expects a positive impact to net sales of Nokia Technologies starting from Q3
* Nokia Technologies' annualized net sales related to patent and brand licensing is expected to grow to a run rate of about 950 million euros ($1.05 billion) by end of 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9038 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)