BUZZ-DJI: Post-election rally on shaky ground
** DJI has so far topped within a Fibo proj zone; Monday's sharp set back can kick-off multi-week pull back, though still need break of 19843.94 to confirm
July 13 Evolva Holding SA :
* Resveratrol part of novel combination therapy to be tested in a clinical trial for women with polycystic ovary syndrome Source text: bit.ly/29Wcebp Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tenax Therapeutics announces top-line results from phase 3 levo-cts trial in cardiac surgery
* ChemDiv-Entered into hit identification collaboration with Janssen to identify potent hit series for range of targets across multiple therapeutic areas