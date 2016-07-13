BRIEF-Simon Property Group Inc Q4 FFO per share $2.53
* Simon Property Group reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and raises quarterly dividend
July 13 Victoria Park AB :
* Q2 revenue 192 million Swedish crowns ($22.47 million) versus 167 million crowns year ago
* Q2 operating profit 585 million crowns versus 152 million crowns year ago
* Q2 operating profit quadruples due to changes in value of properties Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5455 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Simon Property Group reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and raises quarterly dividend
** DJI has so far topped within a Fibo proj zone; Monday's sharp set back can kick-off multi-week pull back, though still need break of 19843.94 to confirm
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, January 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of Ipak Yuli Bank (IY) and PJSB Trustbank (TB) to 'B' from 'B-' and Universalbank (UB) to 'B-' from 'CCC'. The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The upgrades of the banks' ratings mainly reflect their extended records of reasonable performance and asset quality, partly owin