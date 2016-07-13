July 13 J D Wetherspoon

* For 11 weeks to 10 July 2016 like-for-like sales increased by 4.0% and total sales increased by 3.8%

* Year to date (50 weeks to 10 july 2015) like-for-like sales increased by 3.4% and total sales increased by 5.5%

* Full-Year operating margin before exceptional items and before a £3.8m gain on property is expected to be around 6.8%

* Trade strengthened slightly in recent weeks and we consequently anticipate a modestly improved outcome for this FY

* Caution should be exercised in extrapolating current levels of sales growth for future years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

